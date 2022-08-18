Cairo: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II has got engaged to a Saudi girl at a ceremony attended by the king and queen of Jordan, the kingdom’s royal court said.
The ceremony was held on Wednesday in the house of the bride’s family in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The bride is Saudi citizen Rajwa Khalid Al Saif.
Besides King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, the ceremony was also attended by Prince Al Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussain, Prince Hashem bin Al Hussain, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashed bin All Hassan and a number of Al Saif’s family members.
The Jordanian royal court posted on Twitter several photos from the occasion.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman phoned the Jordanian King Abdullah II and congratulated him on his son’s engagement, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Born in Riyadh in 1994, Rajwa attended high school in Saudi Arabia and studied architecture in New York, media reports said.