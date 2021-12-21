Dubai: Jordanian authorities have arrested a doctor for working while being infected with COVID-19, local media reported.
The doctor was arrested on Monday while he was still on duty at a hospital in Amman. He will be transferred to a field hospital to complete the quarantine period, said Yasser Adwan, the governor of Amman capital.
Adwan confirmed the doctor will be referred to public prosecutor for flouting coronavirus precautionary measures and endangering the health of other people, after completing the period of quarantine.
Jordan has recently stepped up its measures amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of seven cases of omicron COVID-19 cases so far in the Kingdom. According to the Ministry of Health, the Kingdom reported 39 news deaths and 3,196 infections on Monday.