Dubai: Jordan’s Court of Cassation upheld the death sentence by hanging against six men for brutally assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Zarqa in October, local media reported.
The court turned down all the appeals presented in the Zarqa crime and upheld the death sentences issued earlier by the State Security Court against the six defendants for their involvement in the Zarqa crime, in which the boy was severely beaten up, and had his arms chopped and right eye gouged out.
One of the six was sentenced in absentia.
Four other defendants were sentenced to jail terms varying from 10 to 15 years with hard labour for their involvement in the horrific crime.
Following the crime, the boy, Salah Hamdan, underwent multiple surgeries on his right eye and arms. Hamdan is still receiving psychotherapy to help him recover from the psychological trauma he as experienced since the crime.
The horrific crime triggered nationwide outrage, with calls by social media users, influencers and rights activists demanding the severest punishment against the perpetrators