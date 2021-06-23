Dubai: A beggar in Jordan, who was found to have a motor driving school and five private cars, was arrested, local media reported.
The 39-year-old man was practicing beggary at Khalda traffic signals in Western Amman, claiming to be poor, saying he needed money to cover family expenses.
He was arrested by anti-vagrancy department personnel who received complaints from some citizens who said the man was actually rich and owned a motor driving centre and five private vehicles.
He also gets a monthly social assistance of 450 dinars.
He was referred to relevant authorities to take legal action.
The Ministry of Social Development urged the public not to sympathise with beggars who take up the practice as a profession for the sake of money, as some have made fortunes through begging alone.