Dubai: A seven-year-old boy died on Monday after his adoptive parents beat and tortured him in Amman, local media said.
The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said the adoptive parents were arrested and referred to the public prosecutor on charges of premeditated murder.
The victim had three brothers, all of whom are foreign nationals and were adopted by the same parents.
The three boys were transferred to hospital, where it was found that one of them had been beaten and the necessary treatment was provided to him.
Investigations are currently underway.