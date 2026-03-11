Joint statement by foreign ministers of UAE, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The Ministers reiterated that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which amounts to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Haram Al-Sharif and regulate entry to it.