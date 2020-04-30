Washington: Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will keep the US embassy in Israel in Occupied Jerusalem — even though he disagrees with Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 decision to move it out of Tel Aviv.
The former vice president said the embassy should never have been moved without that decision being part of a wider Middle East peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
“But now that it’s done, I would not move the embassy back to Tel Aviv,” Biden told a virtual fundraising event.