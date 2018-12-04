Tulkarm, West Bank - Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli occupation forces entered the town of Tulkarm and raided several houses and that a crowd gathered in the area.
Palestinian health officials said a 22-year-old was killed after being shot in the head.
Israeli occupation troops frequently mount raids in the West Bank to detain suspected fighters. Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.