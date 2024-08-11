JERUSALEM: An Israeli civilian was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli emergency services and the army said.

Medical teams “pronounced a man in his 20s dead” while a 33-year-old man was evacuated by helicopter “with gunshot wounds to his lower limbs”, an emergency services statement said.

The army said the dead man was an Israeli civilian.

“Terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a number of vehicles in the area,” an army statement said.

“As a result of the attack, an Israeli civilian was killed, and an additional Israeli civilian was injured and is currently receiving treatment from medical teams.

“Soldiers have begun pursuing the terrorists, blocking routes and conducting thorough searches in the area.”

The attack took place in the Jordan Valley in the northern West Bank.

Eighteen Israelis have been killed in the West Bank in attacks by Palestinians since the Israel-Hamas war was triggered by the Hamas attack of October 7.