The message posted on X appeared to signal upcoming strikes on Iran's railway network
Jerusalem: Israel's military on Tuesday morning urged Iranians to refrain from travelling by train until 1730 GMT, in a message on X that appeared to signal upcoming strikes on Iran's railway network.
"For your safety, we ask you to refrain from using trains or travelling by train throughout the country from now until 9 pm Iran time," the military wrote on its Persian-language account.
"Your presence on trains and near railway tracks puts your life in danger."
The IDF confirmed its air defence systems actively intercepted a barrage of missiles launched from Iranian territory toward Israel.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement released via its official channels.
While the IDF claimed its initial wave of air strikes targeted regime infrastructure, the subsequent Iranian missile response has sent residents across Israel to bomb shelters.