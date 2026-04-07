GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli army tells Iranians not to take trains until Tuesday evening for 'safety'

The message posted on X appeared to signal upcoming strikes on Iran's railway network

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
IDF told people in Iran not to use trains.
IDF told people in Iran not to use trains.
AFP

Jerusalem: Israel's military on Tuesday morning urged Iranians to refrain from travelling by train until 1730 GMT, in a message on X that appeared to signal upcoming strikes on Iran's railway network. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"For your safety, we ask you to refrain from using trains or travelling by train throughout the country from now until 9 pm Iran time," the military wrote on its Persian-language account.

"Your presence on trains and near railway tracks puts your life in danger."

Israel air defences engaged as Tehran retaliates

The IDF confirmed its air defence systems actively intercepted a barrage of missiles launched from Iranian territory toward Israel.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement released via its official channels.

While the IDF claimed its initial wave of air strikes targeted regime infrastructure, the subsequent Iranian missile response has sent residents across Israel to bomb shelters.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Donald Trump hosts conference

Trump says Iran could be taken out in 'one night'

21m read
Residents watch and take pictures as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP)

Strikes vs Iran 'completed': IRGC's next move uncertain

2m read
Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threats of retaliation

Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down

25m read
The war erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a retaliation that has spread the conflict throughout the Middle East.

Trump gives Iran 48 hours to make deal or face 'Hell'

4m read