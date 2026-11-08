Israel’s next government: Why Eisenkot’s 67-seat backing may not be enough to end Netanyahu’s rule

Dubai: Gadi Eisenkot has been chosen to receive the mandate to form Israel’s next government, but the former military chief faces a formidable challenge: turning the support of parties representing 67 parliamentary seats into a governing coalition capable of replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The New York Times reported that the ideological, religious and ethnic divisions among the parties supporting Eisenkot could make coalition negotiations one of the toughest challenges of his political career.

These include his Yashar party with 21 seats, the centrist Together party with 12, the left-wing Democrats with eight and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu with seven.

But according to The New York Times, Avigdor Liberman, whose Yisrael Beiteinu party holds seven seats, has repeatedly ruled out joining a government that includes Arab parties or depends on their support.

The 67 recommendations give him an opportunity to try to form an administration, but they do not guarantee that his proposed coalition can survive its first parliamentary test.

For now, the central question is whether the parties that recommended Eisenkot are prepared to make the compromises necessary to put him in office.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.