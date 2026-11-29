Israeli leaders begin negotiations on rotating premiership proposal
Talks between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot aimed at reaching an agreement on a unity government began Sunday in Tel Aviv, Eisenkot's party announced.
The discussions at the defence ministry follow a surprise offer from Netanyahu proposing a unity government with a rotating premiership that would be headed first by Eisenkot.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, proposed the arrangement in a social media post, saying his responsibility as a leader required him to set differences aside.
Eisenkot responded that he was willing to examine the proposal if Likud was prepared for genuine unity. He had earlier accused Likud of delaying coalition negotiations to trigger fresh elections.
Eisenkot has pledged to announce a new government by December 6, without seeking an additional 14-day extension. His party said Sunday's talks would begin with a briefing on Israel’s security situation.
Eisenkot had initially been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties. However, his bloc has faced divisions over potential alliances with Arab-majority parties and the concessions needed to secure support from ultra-Orthodox groups.
Netanyahu’s offer also drew criticism from other opposition leaders. Joint List leader Youssef Jabareen called for the outgoing government to be replaced, while former prime minister Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of breaking agreements with political partners.
Separately, President Isaac Herzog has renewed his offer to host talks between prosecutors and Netanyahu’s defence team in an effort to reach a settlement in the prime minister’s corruption trial.
Herzog’s office said the proposal followed remarks by judges overseeing the cases and reaffirmed the president’s confidence in the judiciary. It said the Attorney General had previously accepted the mediation offer, but Netanyahu and his legal representatives had not responded.
Netanyahu has faced three graft cases since 2020 involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies wrongdoing.