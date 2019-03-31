Openings could be a sign that ceasefire talks may be advancing

Occuppied Jerusalem: Israeli authorities have reopened the two crossings with the Gaza Strip after days of hostilities in a sign that ceasefire talks may be advancing.

Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed Sunday that the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were opened for the first time since Monday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sunday’s reopening comes hours after Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel overnight and Israel hit Gaza with military tank fire.

Four Palestinians, including three teens, died a day earlier from Israeli fire as tens of thousands took part in mass protests along the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence.