“ The envoys came with a strong wil l, a strong message, and a strong mandate from President Trump to end the war in this round of negotiations,” Al Sissi said, calling the early signs “very encouraging.” He invited Trump to travel to Egypt for a possible signing ceremony should a deal be reached.

He said Hamas had submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants released from Israeli jails in the first phase of the truce, “in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers.”

Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, now the basis of the talks, calls for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, Hamas’s disarmament, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. At the White House on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “There’s a possibility we could have peace in the Middle East.”

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has since killed at least 67,183 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory — figures deemed credible by the United Nations. More than half of the dead are women and children.

The talks — attended by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin — are taking place under the shadow of that attack’s second anniversary, which left 1,219 people dead, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

As optimism cautiously grows, the world watches for what could be the first ceasefire agreement since the devastating conflict erupted — and possibly, a rare moment of alignment between Washington, Cairo, and Doha in pursuit of peace.

Al Sissi said “this may be the moment to end the war for good,” while both sides privately described the talks as the most “constructive” since fighting began.

The Sharm Al Sheikh talks have drawn Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey together with US mediators in the most serious diplomatic push since Trump unveiled his Gaza peace plan last month.

A key point of contention remains the hostage-prisoner exchange and guarantees that the war will not resume after a deal. Egyptian media said Hamas is pushing for the release of Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Fatah leader often called the “Palestinian Mandela.” Barghouti has been in prison since 2002, serving multiple life sentences for murder.

In Gaza, residents spoke of desperation. “We’re back to famine again,” said Umm Ahmad Al Zayyan, from Gaza City’s Tel Al Hawa district. “There is no flour, no rice, no food. My children have been going to bed hungry every night for weeks.”

