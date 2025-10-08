What we know about the hostages still in Gaza

20 remaining living hostages are all Israeli men, at least 9 have dual nationalities
Two years after they were taken captive by militants during Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, here is what we know about the hostages still held in Gaza:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read out at the UN General Assembly on September 26 the names of 20 hostages still believed alive.
But with fighting raging in Gaza, families still remain in doubt about the fate of their loved ones.
Previously, some hostages listed as alive have been returned to Israel in coffins, most recently Franco-Israeli Ohad Yahalomi in February.
Since the end of July, four hostages have appeared alive in videos broadcast by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad, some clearly weakened and malnourished.
There are only two remaining hostages for whom there has been no proof of life since October 7, 2023: Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, 22 when he was abducted, and Israeli soldier Tamir Nimrodi, 18.
Netanyahu did not mention their names in his speech at the UN, nor have their deaths been confirmed by the Israeli army.
All the remaining 20 hostages listed as alive are Israeli men, of whom at least nine have dual nationality.
Most are under 30 years old.
Three are soldiers, including Nimrod Cohen, the youngest, at 21. Omri Miran, an Israeli-Hungarian, 48, is the oldest hostage.
More than half -- 11 of the remaining hostages -- were seized from the site of the Supernova rave music festival when it came under attack.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad are also holding 25 bodies. At least 17 of them were killed during the attack and taken to Gaza, according to the Israeli army.
The remains of an Israeli soldier killed in 2014 during a previous war in the Palestinian territory are also being held by Hamas.
Of the 251 hostages taken during the Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war, 146 have been freed alive. Fifty-eight bodies have also been repatriated.
Most of the releases took place during the war's two ceasefires.
In November 2023, mostly women, children and foreign workers were released.
The second truce from January 19 to March 18, 2025 saw militants free the remaining living women, elderly people and hostages in poor health.
Eight hostages were freed during operations by the Israeli forces.
No hostage has been released alive since Israeli-American Edan Alexander on May 12, 2025.
During the unprecedented attack on Israel, at least 41 bodies were taken to Gaza, including 11 of the 25 Israeli soldiers who were captured.
Out of the hostages -- living or dead -- 144 were men, 71 women and 36 minors.
216 were Israelis or dual nationals, 31 Thai farm labourers and four of other nationalities.
Among the 102 dual nationals, at least 22 were Israeli-Argentine, including baby Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel, who became symbols of the hostage-taking. Their bodies were repatriated on February 20, 2025.
There were also 19 Israeli-Germans, and 16 Israeli-Americans. Some of them were naturalised during their captivity in a bid to facilitate their liberation.
The largest group of hostages -- 76, including foreign workers -- was seized from the Nir Oz kibbutz, along the border with Gaza.
Another 34 were taken from Beeri kibbutz and 19 from Kfar Aza kibbutz.
Forty-three people attending the Supernova music festival were also abducted as they tried to flee. At least 370 were massacred at the festival, which was attended by around 3,000 people.
