Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

Israel to release Palestinian prisoners only after all Gaza hostages arrive in the country
“The release of our hostages will begin early Monday morning. We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross and transported among six to eight vehicles,” Shosh Bedrosian told journalists on Sunday.
Israel will begin releasing Palestinian prisoners only once it has confirmation that all hostages held in Gaza have arrived in the country, Bedrosian said.
“Palestinian prisoners will be released once Israel has confirmation that all of our hostages set to be released tomorrow are across the border into Israel,” she added. During previous ceasefires, the identities of the remains of some hostages were confirmed only after their return to Israel.
