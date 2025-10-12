GOLD/FOREX
Israel expects Gaza hostages to be freed early Monday

Israel to release Palestinian prisoners only after all Gaza hostages arrive in the country

Relatives of a Palestinian prisoner stare at the Ofer military prison complex, located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, on October 12, 2025, ahead of an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
Israel expects all hostages held in Gaza to be released early Monday, a spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office said, adding that all surviving captives will be freed simultaneously.

“The release of our hostages will begin early Monday morning. We are expecting all 20 of our living hostages to be released together at one time to the Red Cross and transported among six to eight vehicles,” Shosh Bedrosian told journalists on Sunday.

Palestinian prisoners to be freed after hostages confirmed

Israel will begin releasing Palestinian prisoners only once it has confirmation that all hostages held in Gaza have arrived in the country, Bedrosian said.

“Palestinian prisoners will be released once Israel has confirmation that all of our hostages set to be released tomorrow are across the border into Israel,” she added. During previous ceasefires, the identities of the remains of some hostages were confirmed only after their return to Israel.

