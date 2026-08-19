Israel admits troops fired on Hind Rajab’s car, opens criminal probe

January 29, 2024: Five-year-old Hind was travelling with relatives attempting to flee Gaza City during an Israeli advance.

Their vehicle came under fire. The Israeli military now says its troops fired at the car and that five occupants were killed, while Hind and her cousin Layan Hamada initially survived.

Hind and Layan contacted the Palestinian Red Crescent, pleading for help. Recordings of the calls later drew worldwide attention.

An ambulance carrying two Red Crescent paramedics was dispatched after its movement was coordinated to reach them.

According to allegations cited by the Israeli military, a shell was fired towards the ambulance when it arrived, killing both paramedics.

Twelve days later, Hind’s body was recovered from the bullet-riddled car along with the bodies of her relatives.

Her story was portrayed in The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2026.