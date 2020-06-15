Abu Dhabi: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah arrived in Baghdad on Sunday, on a visit that is the first of its kind from a high Kuwaiti official during the government of Mustafa Al Kadhimi.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called for the solution of the border file with Kuwait in accordance with the “good faith principle” in a manner that guarantees “freedom from past fears.”
This came during the meeting of Al Kadhimi, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who delivered a message from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, Al Kadhimi indicated that “the two countries have a historic opportunity to develop bilateral relations between them, and to address the border file in the way through which freedom from past fears is carried out, according to the principle of good faith.”
Meanwhile, the Iraqi army warned on Sunday the factions targeting Iraqi and American forces, in the wake of the missile strikes on the Taji camp, to the north of Baghdad, which includes Iraqi and American soldiers.
The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that "this targeting is a message from those parties that it does not want good for Iraq and its people, especially during this stage", indicating that "our security services received urgent guidance to undertake a qualitative intelligence effort to reveal these entities that, despite our warnings, seek to weaken Iraq. ”
The statement continued: “To let those who have sought to tamper with Iraq’s security know that they will soon be brought to justice.”