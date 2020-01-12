Images point to the militias’ steadfast commitment to Iran, despite regional tensions

Dubai: Leaders of Iraq’s Hashed Al Shaabi, a pro-Iranian Shiite militia with sweeping powers, have been pictured with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Chief, Esmail Ghaani.

The pictures indicate a continuation of the militia’s loyalty to Iran.

The leaders are seen holding hands in many of the pictures.

After a series of tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran last week, the attention has turned to Iraq’s pro-Iranian proxy militias.

Observers believed the direct attacks between the two countries would subside after the US killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

In response, Iran attacked two US bases but there were no casualties.

Now the battle, will seemingly shift to Iraq, where pro-Iranian militias are vowing to take revenge for the killing of not only Soleimani, but Hashed leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, who was killed in the same strike as Soleimani.

Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander Qais al-Khazali said last week that Iran had made its initial response for the United States killing its top general, and it was now time for Iraq to do so as well.

Iraq’s response will not be lesser than that of Iran’s tweeted Khazaili, who leads the Asaib Ahl al-Haq group which the United States has designated a terrorist organisation.

“The initial Iranian response to the assassination of the martyred commander Soleimani has happened. Now it is time for the initial response to the assassination of the martyred commander Muhandis. And because Iraqis are brave and zealous, their response will not be any less than that or Iran’s. That is a promise,” he said.

Just because the United States and Iran have struck each other directly does not mean the Hashed would now sit on the sidelines, Erica Gaston of the New America Foundation, told the AFP.