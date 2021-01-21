Cairo: A suicide attacker blew himself up on Thursday at a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing at least eight people, security sources said.
Fifteen others were injured in the attack in central Baghdad that put security forces and health facilities in the city on alert, they added.
Photos carried by Iraqi media showed bodies lying on the ground in the aftermath of the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Some media said the place was hit by a twin suicide attack, but authorities did not confirm the report.
The attack prompted authorities to close Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government agencies, according to media reports.
The terrorist Daesh group had previously taken credit for similar attacks.
In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh and liberating the territory that the militant group had earlier grabbed in the country.