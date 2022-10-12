Tehran: Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as “scattered riots” planned by Iran’s enemies.

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police on September 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A crowd of at least 100 people blocked a road in central Tehran, shouting “by cannon, tank or firecracker, mullahs must get lost”, one video showed. Another video showed dozens of riot police deployed in a Tehran street where a fire was burning.

Tear gas was fired during a protest outside the lawyers association in Tehran, where demonstrators who appeared to number in the dozens had chanted “women, life freedom”, videos posted on social media showed.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

In an apparently coordinated effort, activist groups called for protesters to gather from early afternoon, breaking the pattern of nighttime demonstrations that have prevailed since unrest began sweeping Iran nearly four weeks ago.

Amini’s death has struck a nerve, bringing a broad sweep of Iranians onto the streets, with protesters expressing anger at the heavy handedness of morality police and saying the victim could have been anyone’s mother, sister or daughter.

The widely followed 1500tasvir Twitter account shared what it described as a video showing morality police in Tehran arresting a woman over her hijab. A woman could be heard shouting “leave her alone!” The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation said the death toll had increased to at least 201 civilians during the unrest, including 23 minors. Its previous report, on October 8, put the death toll at 185 people.

The authorities have said around 20 members of the security forces have been killed. Iran has accused its enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

The unrest has been especially intense in Amini’s native Kurdistan region, where Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have a track record of putting down unrest by the Kurdish minority numbering more than 10 million.

Human rights group Hengaw reported strikes in Kurdish regions including Amini’s hometown of Saqez and Bukan, sharing videos which appeared to show shops with their shutters down in both towns.