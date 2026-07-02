Iran to impose transit fees in Strait of Hormuz after 60-day grace period

UN envoy defends Iran’s role in Hormuz, warns against alternative routes
Iran will begin imposing transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day period of free navigation expires, while warning ships against using routes outside Iranian control.
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said: " Freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway would remain guaranteed without charges during the two-month period, after which transit fees would be introduced. "
The management of the Strait of Hormuz subjects to the exclusive responsibility of Iran and Oman, rejecting what he described as allegations concerning Tehran's role in the waterway, he said during a UN Security Council session on Thursday.
Iravani said Iran remained committed to implementing the recently agreed memorandum of understanding, provided the United States fulfilled its own commitments, and welcomed the role played by mediators and other countries that helped broker the agreement.
He accused Washington of undermining diplomacy, condemned the US strike on June 27 despite the memorandum of understanding, and said Iran would respond to any violation of the agreement.
The envoy said Tehran had taken defensive measures during the recent conflict and that its attacks had focused on US interests, while maintaining that Iran had been "the victim" of the war and rejecting accusations related to the Strait of Hormuz.