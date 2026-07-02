GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran to impose transit fees in Strait of Hormuz after 60-day grace period

UN envoy defends Iran’s role in Hormuz, warns against alternative routes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iran to impose transit fees in Strait of Hormuz after 60-day grace period
Bloomberg

Iran will begin imposing transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day period of free navigation expires, while warning ships against using routes outside Iranian control.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said: " Freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway would remain guaranteed without charges during the two-month period, after which transit fees would be introduced. "

The management of the Strait of Hormuz subjects to the exclusive responsibility of Iran and Oman, rejecting what he described as allegations concerning Tehran's role in the waterway, he said during a UN Security Council session on Thursday.

Iravani said Iran remained committed to implementing the recently agreed memorandum of understanding, provided the United States fulfilled its own commitments, and welcomed the role played by mediators and other countries that helped broker the agreement.

He accused Washington of undermining diplomacy, condemned the US strike on June 27 despite the memorandum of understanding, and said Iran would respond to any violation of the agreement.

The envoy said Tehran had taken defensive measures during the recent conflict and that its attacks had focused on US interests, while maintaining that Iran had been "the victim" of the war and rejecting accusations related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman's northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026. Iran launched attacks on US sites in the Gulf in response to American strikes on the country, state media said on June 27, after Washington accused Tehran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The trading of fire raised questions about efforts to keep the crucial waterway open while Washington and Tehran negotiate a final settlement to a war that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran warns ships not to bypass its chosen Hormuz route

4m read
An F-16 US fighter jet fly over the Middle East during a patrol.

Trump threatens Iran with ‘no longer exist’ warning

2m read
There is no provision under the International Law (International Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS) allowing a coastal state like Iran to charge for passage through a natural waterway, impose a "toll" or a "service fee", say legal experts. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has stated that Iran’s “management” narrative over Hormuz is "coercive signaling", not legal authority under international law.

Why Hormuz blockade gives US crucial leverage over Iran

6m read
Ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, based on vessel tracker data from Marine Traffic, as of June 1, 2026

Can US-Iran deal preserve free navigation in Hormuz?

7m read