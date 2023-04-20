submarine-1681987588746
This handout photo released on April 7, 2023 by the US Defence Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) transiting the Suez Canal en route to the Red Sea. Image Credit: AFP

DUBAI: Iran’s navy forced a US submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday.

“The US submarine was approaching while submerged, but the Iranian submarine Fateh detected it and carried out... manoeuvres to force it to surface as it went through the Strait (of Hormuz). It had also entered into our territorial waters but ... it corrected its course after being warned,” Irani said.

The US Navy said last week the nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet.