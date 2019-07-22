Some have been tried and sentenced to death

Washington - US President Donald Trump on Monday denied Iran’s claim that it dismantled a CIA spy ring and arrested 17 suspects with alleged links to the US intelligence agency.

“The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth,” Trump tweeted.

“Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do.”

“Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!” Trump added.

Earlier Monday a top Iranian counter-intelligence official told local reporters that the 17 suspects were all Iranians working in “sensitive centres” and the private sector who had acted independently of each other.

Some have been tried and sentenced to death.