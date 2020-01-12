Tehran Image Credit: Twitter

Washington: The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologize for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.

“This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.

A British envoy to Tehran was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for “inciting” anti-government protesters, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said on Saturday.