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Iran accuses Britain of playing a 'destructive role', fueling insecurity in the Middle East

Tehran accuses UK of 'distorting reality' in escalating regional security dispute

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei
File Photo/Reuters

Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Britain of playing a “destructive role” and fueling insecurity across the Middle East, escalating a diplomatic dispute over British allegations that Tehran was involved in a suspected plot against a British air base.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the British government could not conceal its role in regional instability by “shifting blame and distorting reality,” according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

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His comments responded to British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who described Iran’s actions as “aggression.” Baghaei said the chaos in the region stemmed from “unlawful interventions,” including those backed or supported by Britain, and accused Miliband of reversing the roles of victim and aggressor.

Suspected RAF Fairford plot

The remarks came after Britain said a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, an air base used by US bombers, was probably coordinated in Iran.

The British government said the incident demonstrated the Revolutionary Guard’s willingness to project hostile activity beyond Iran’s borders through covert networks and proxy actors.

Iran has denied the allegation, called it a “clumsy false flag operation,” and summoned British Ambassador Hugo Shorter to protest.

Tehran has demanded that Britain provide evidence and warned it may reconsider diplomatic ties if London does not.

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