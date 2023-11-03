London: Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, said Friday his in-laws have managed to leave Gaza for Egypt as part of the limited evacuations of foreign nationals from the besieged territory.
The parents of his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, had been trapped inside Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its incursion into Israel and killed more than 1,400 people. They were in Gaza visiting relatives.
Her parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, were among the 100 or so British nationals permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Friday morning.
Yousaf, who has regularly shared updates on his in-laws’ plight, including that they had to drink sea water, spoke of the “deep personal relief” felt by his family.
He said the last four weeks have been “a living nightmare” and that he and his wife will continue to call for an immediate cease-fire in the conflict.
“Although we feel a sense of deep personal relief, we are heartbroken at the continued suffering of the people of Gaza,” the couple said in a statement.