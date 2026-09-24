How will Iran’s UN delegation get home? Bessent taunts Tehran over flight sanctions

Dubai: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has raised an awkward question for Iran’s delegation attending the UN General Assembly in New York: How are they going to get home?

“I’m not sure how the Iranian representatives at the UN are going to get home,” Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday as sweeping US pressure disrupted Iran’s international air links.

Flights to Azerbaijan were suspended, while Iranian authorities said services to Baghdad and Muscat had been cancelled. Turkish Airlines has also halted its flights to Iran until at least March 2027.

The Iranian president flew aboard an Airbus A340 operated by Ashianeh, a little-known Iranian airline that does not operate scheduled passenger services or sell tickets and did not appear to be under US or European Union sanctions when Pezeshkian departed Tehran. It remains unclear whether the aircraft will face any restrictions on refuelling or other services for the delegation’s scheduled return on Saturday.

Whether the same aircraft will carry Pezeshkian back to Tehran on Saturday has not been publicly confirmed. But its use on the outbound journey illustrates one of the difficulties Washington faces in trying to isolate Iran’s aviation sector completely.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.