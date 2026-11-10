Hormuz shipping 'below normal, but not stalled': UKMTO

At least 11 ships were attacked in and around the strait in the week ending Nov. 6, and three of them sank.

UKMTO has recorded 88 projectile strikes since hostilities resumed in early July, but cautions that most attacks go unreported.

On Nov. 7, UKMTO reported a tanker struck by an unidentified projectile about 15 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.

All crew were safe. Another tanker near Khasab was on fire and its crew was evacuated.

The IRGC claims three tankers using unauthorised routes suffered explosions and fires from mines. These claims are unverified.

On Monday, UKMTO logged warning No. 199-26, another oil tanker was "attacked" off Khasab, Oman, resulting in the crew being evacuated.