Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel 'is at war' with Palestinian militant group Hamas after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday.

For the first time in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, Palestinian militants launched a massive air, sea and land attack on Israel.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.

According to Israeli sources, at least 22 Israelis were killed in the attacks this morning. Report suggest that more than 545 injured Israelis were taken to hospitals.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 7, 2023 Image Credit: Reuters

"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.

The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom reported at least 16 casualties, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit. Two others were in serious condition.

Israel's army said it was fighting Gaza militants who entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders on Saturday, after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel.

Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets. The military declined to give details about casualties or kidnappings as it continued to battle the infiltrators.

Cars parked outside a residential building catch fire during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on October 7, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

"It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground," army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

World leaders condemn attacks

An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip Image Credit: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia called for deescalation between Palestinian and Israelis after the attacks today.

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned attacks on Israel by militants from the Gaza Strip.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked" by the attacks.

Smoke billows over the Israeli side of the border with Gaza as seen from Gaza City on October 7, 2023 following a series of early morning rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip into Israel Image Credit: AFP

"Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," he added on X.

Germany "firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel", Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel.

Russia on Saturday urged restraint from all sides after Palestinian militants fired hunderds of rockets on Israel, which then launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Ukraine on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel after a barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza.