Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement issued today, the Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the developments that have led to heightened violence on various fronts in the region.

Saudi Arabia called forxn, civilian protection, and restraint by both parties.

Recalling its prior warnings, the Kingdom highlighted the risks stemming from continued occupation, denial of Palestinians' rights, and provocations against holy sites.

The Kingdom also urged the international community to take responsibility, advocating for a credible peace process leading to a two-State solution, crucial for regional peace and civilian safety.

Oman calls for immediate de-escalation

Meanwhile, Oman’s Foreign Ministry has also called for the immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Oman's foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring the developments that have led to heightened violence on various fronts in the region and called for both parties to act with restraint.

“The Sultanate of Oman is following with interest and is concerned regarding the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides as a result of the continued illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. “

“The ongoing Israeli attacks portends serious repercussions and an escalation in the intensity of violence. We on both parties to exercise the utmost levels of restraint and the necessity of protecting civilians,” the statement added.

Qatar calls for de-escalation and restraint

Meanwhile, Qatar too called for de-escalation and restraint, holding Israel solely responsible for the current escalation resulting from the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinians and breaching of their rights.

Qatar voiced its deep concern over the developments in Gaza and called both parties for the immediate cessation of the escalation and exercising of the utmost restraint, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry underlined the need for the international community to act urgently and oblige Israel to halt its flagrant violations of international law and respect international legitimacy resolutions and the historical rights of the Palestinians.

It reiterated Qatar’s stand and commitment to the justice of the Palestine cause and the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 territories, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint

Bahrain on Saturday called for self-restraint in the Gaza Strip, saying that continued fighting had negative consequences on the region's peace and stability.

It stressed "the need for de-escalation among all parties to preserve the lives of people" in a statement from the foreign ministry.