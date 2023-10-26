MOSCOW: Representatives of Hamas, the militant Palestinian group that controls Gaza, and Iran are in Moscow Thursday for talks, Russia’s foreign ministry said.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani was in Moscow and confirmed reports that a Hamas delegation was in the Russian capital.
Russia’s state-run RIA news agency, quoting a source from the Palestinian delegation, said senior Hamas member Abu Marzook was among those visiting Moscow.
Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.
Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis on the failure of US diplomacy, and called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the resumption of talks aimed at finding a peace settlement.