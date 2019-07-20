Cairo - The commander of the Libyan National Army has called on young people in Tripoli to join its offensive to capture the capital from the UN-backed government based there amid warnings from the international community of military escalation and targeting of civilians.

The LNA, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, reached out via a post published on one of its official Facebook pages Friday, calling for young people in the city to work with its marching forces to eliminate all militias allied with the Tripoli-based government.

“The decisive hour is not far,” Brig. Gen. Khaled Al Mahjoub, head of the LNA mobilisation department told The Associated Press. “We are only 5km away from the capital, our forces are advancing, and they are retracting.”