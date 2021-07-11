Dubai: An Egyptian groom and his friend have died when a portion of a crane fell on them while shifting furniture to the groom’s new apartment, a few hours before his wedding, local media reported.
The 24-year-old Mahmoud Ahmed Abd Rubao, and his friend Jabali Tareq Jabali, 25, were on the ground floor when the portion of the crane that was moving the furniture to the apartment on the fifth floor, fell on them. They were immediately moved to a hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.
The tragic accident happened on Friday in the Jamila Bouhired neighbourhood in Alexandria where hundreds of had people gathered.