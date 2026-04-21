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Gaza's civil defence agency says 3 killed in Israeli strike

Israeli raid near Al-Zaqzouq junction deepens doubts over Gaza truce

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AFP
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Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.
Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.
AP

Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday that an Israeli strike killed three people in the Palestinian territory overnight, with Israeli warplanes seen soaring over the region after the assault, according to AFP journalists.

Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.

"Three people were killed as a result of an Israeli strike at midnight in the vicinity of the Al-Zaqzouq junction in Al-Amal neighborhood, northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip," spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

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Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire, which came into effect after two years of war triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023 cross-border attack.

More than 770 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Gaza's health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. 

The Israeli army has reported five soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the truce. 

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

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