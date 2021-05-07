Lebanese leaders have not kept reform pledges they made to French President Emanuel Macron, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Lebanese leaders have not kept reform pledges they made to French President Emanuel Macron, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was quoted as saying Friday during a visit aimed to break a months-long logjam in forming a new government in the crisis-hit country.

Last month, France said it has restricted the entry into its territory for Lebanese officials perceived of blocking a solution to the crisis in their country and the introduction of imperative reforms.

“The declared sanctions are just the beginning on the road of tough sanctions,” Le Drian told a group of reporters in Beirut, according to Lebanon’s official news agency NNA.

He added that France will call on the world community to pressure for holding the parliamentary elections in Lebanon on time, according to NNAA.

Le Drian started a visit to Beirut on Thursday and held separate meetings with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, parliament head Nabih Berri and premier-designate Saad Al Hariri. NNA quoted the top French diplomat as explaining that his talks with the three leaders were based on what “they constitutional represent”.

Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic dilemma in decades amid a political deadlock on forming a new government.

A deadly explosion at the Beirut port last August came to fuel public discontent and forced the government of Hassan Diab to resign under home and international pressure.

Bail out economy

In the aftermath of the blast, Macron visited Beirut where he urged the rival Lebanese politicians to adopt badly needed reforms to bail out economy.

Macron, whose country was a former colonialist of Lebanon, kept the pressure on his second visit to Beirut in September, urging for swift formation of a cabinet of technocrats and introduction of massive reforms linked to financial aid.

In October, Al Hariri was designated for forming the government that has been since in the throes of birth due to squabbling among rival factions.