Dubai: Four rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon towards Haifa and Acre in northern Israel, the Israeli TV Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.
According to an Israeli military source, four missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Acre in Galilee.
The Israeli forces are now firing artillery shells towards source of fire and are shelling several areas in southern Lebanon.
Two days ago, six grenades and three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel but landed in Lebanese farms in Kfar Shuba.
No Lebanese or Palestinian parties have claimed responsibility.
Israeli Radio said that Palestinian factions are responsible for the missile attacks that have been fired since the escalation in Gaza.