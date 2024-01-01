Dubai: Sheikh Yousef Salama, former Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and a preacher at Al Aqsa Mosque, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday morning. The attack targeted his residence in the Al Maghazi refugee camp located in the central Gaza Strip, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
The airstrike not only resulted in Sheikh Salama’s death but also inflicted injuries on several members of his family. Additionally, the Israeli forces bombed two residential buildings and three mosques in Central Gaza, resulting in multiple Palestinian casualties, both killed and injured.
Born in 1964 in Al Maghazi refugee camp, Sheikh Salama’s roots trace back to Beit Tima, a Palestinian town from which his family was expelled during the Nakba in 1948. He was an accomplished academic, holding a doctorate in social solidarity in the Islamic endowment and its impact in Palestine, along with a master’s degree in the same field.
Sheikh Salama’s illustrious career included serving as the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs and the Secretary of the Academic Council at Al Azhar Institute in Gaza. He was also a respected lecturer at the Al Azhar University of Gaza.