Cairo: Former chief of the Arab League Amr Moussa, a veteran Egyptian politician, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his media office said.
Moussa, 84, has gone into domestic isolation and his health condition is stable, the office added in a statement.
“A number of doctors are following my case. I’m in constant contact with them and act on their advice,” Moussa told semi-official news website Al Ahram Online.
“My condition is reassuring and until now does not require admitting to hospital,” he added.
Spread of virus
He urged people to abide by precautions and cautioned them against the fast spread of the virus.
Moussa, an ex-presidential contender, was the Arab League secretary general for 10 years starting from 2001. Earlier, he had served as Egypt’s foreign minister.
In recent weeks, Egypt has seen a surge in virus infection rates, prompting the government to tighten precautionary measures including imposing an on-the-spot fine on failing to wear the protective face mask.