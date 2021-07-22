Cairo: An ox, transported to be slaughtered as a sacrifice during Eid Al Adha festival, had jumped from a pick-up truck to kill two persons north of the Egyptian capital, local media reported.
On jumping from the vehicle on a road in the governorate of Menufia, the animal, dubbed the “flying ox” in the local media, fell on a private car, causing it to flip over and kill two of its passengers.
Two others were seriously injured in the accident and admitted into an intensive care unit in a local hospital.
During Eid Al Adha, Muslims, who can afford it, sacrifice animals such as sheep, goats, camels and cows, honouring the Prophet Ebrahim’s willingness to slay his son Ismael at Allah’s command. As the Prophet Ebrahim and Ismael showed unwavering obedience to the divine order, Allah sent a ram slaughtered in the son’s stead.