Dubai: A Sudanese father has allegedly shot his 13-year-old daughter three times causing her to bleed to death after she requested to transfer schools to study with her friends, local media reported.
Samah Al Hadi was forced to stay at home by her father who allegedly assaulted her and broke her feet before shooting her to death after she left home to visit a friend. The incident took place last week.
She was later buried without an autopsy, according to reports.
Neighbours of the family told local media the father was known to physically abuse his children.
Khartoum police opened an official investigation into Al Hadi’s death, amid anger that her father has not been arrested.
The murder sparked outrage in Sudan and has renewed calls for greater protection for women and girls.
Social media users have called for the father’s arrest using the hashtag #MyFatherKilledMe.
It is unclear why the alleged suspect has not been arrested.
An online petition calling for a proper investigation of the alleged murder has attracted more than 1,800 signatures.