Dubai: An Egyptian man could not bear the loss of his son and died immediately after he learned about the death of his 14-year-old son, local media reported.
The man is said to have tried to wake his son up because he was sleeping. Following many failed attempts to wake him up, he discovered that he is dead.
Unable to bear the loss of his son, the father fell unconscious and died of heart attack on spot.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution commissioned the forensics department to perform an autopsy and provide the prosecution with a report so that it can complete the legal procedures in the incident.
The forensic report concluded both the father and son died of heart attacks.
The family and relatives of the two deceased have laid both the father and son to rest after a common funeral.