Bloc's foreign policy chief reiterates stance in wake of US change in position

Federica Mogherini, European Union Foreign Policy Chief. Image Credit: AP

Brussels: The EU on Monday condemned Israel’s policy of building colonies in the occupied Palestinian territory, just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer considers them to be illegal.

“The European Union’s position on Israeli settlement [colony] policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement [colony] activity is illegal under international law,” said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The Israeli colony policy “erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace,” she added.

Earlier Pompeo said, “After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, the United States has concluded that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements [colonies] in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law.”

That statement puts the United States at odds with the EU and virtually all countries and UN Security Council resolutions.

“The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement [colony] activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power,” Mogherini said in a statement that made no mention of the US policy shift.