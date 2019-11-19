Washington: The United States no longer considers Israeli colonies to be “inconsistent with international law,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday, in a shift in American foreign policy.
“After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees... (the) establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law,” Pompeo said.
Until now, US policy was based on a legal opinion issued by the State Department in 1978, which said that establishing of colonies in the Palestinian territories went against international law.