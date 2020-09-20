Abu Dhabi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country intends to give diplomacy more space to solve problems in the eastern Mediterranean through dialogue.
According to German News Agency, Erdogan explained on his Twitter account on Saturday, “We intend to listen to every sincere invitation, give diplomacy as much space as possible, and solve problems in a win-win approach, through dialogue. We will continue to defend every drop of water and an inch of land from our country until the end.”
Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Turkey to reopen a responsible dialogue regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, in a tweet he posted, in Turkish, the first of its kind. “We sent a clear message to Turkey at the Ajaccio summit: Let us reopen a responsible dialogue, in good faith and without gullibility. This call is now also the call of the European Parliament. It seems that it has been heard, so let’s move forward,” said Macron.
Ajaccio, the capital of the French island of Corsica, hosted a summit of southern European Union heads of state last week to discuss the tension between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.