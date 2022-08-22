CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi is to host a five-nation Arab summit on Monday with the Ukraine war-related energy and food crisis on the agenda, a government newspaper said.
Al Sissi, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa, Jordanian King Abdullah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi are to meet in Al Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast, Al Ahram said.
Al Ahram, which cited a diplomatic source, said the dispute pitting Egypt and Sudan against Ethiopia over its Renaissance Dam on the Nile would also be up for discussion, as well as the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and the latest Israel-Gaza round of fighting earlier this month.
Among the mini-summit participants, Iraq is the only country not to recognise Israel.