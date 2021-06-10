Cairo: An Egyptian teenager died due to injuries he had sustained as a result of severe punishment from his father, local media said, the latest in a series of domestic violence incidents reported in the country.
The father had given the 13-year-old boy a good beating in the Delta governorate of Al Gharbia allegedly for stealing money from his uncle, the online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba reported.
As a result, the boy suffered fatal injuries, prompting police to arrest the father.
Local prosecutors ordered the father remanded for four days, pending further interrogation.
Earlier this month, another Egyptian father was arrested for physically abusing his seven-year-old son by tying him up on a wooden block, covering his body with honey and leaving him for insects at the rooftop of their house in the governorate of Qaliubia, north of Cairo.
The father told investigators that he did not mean to harm the boy and his act was aimed at disciplining his son for attempting to steal things from a neighbour’s house. Earlier this week, local prosecutors renewed the suspected abuser’s remand for 15 more days.