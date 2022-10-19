Dubai: A 20-year-old Egyptian woman was strangled to death by her fiancé in the middle of a busy street in Port Said Governorate, local media reported.
The murderer grabbed the young victim in front of passers-by and started kicking and slapping her then strangled her with his bare hands until she passed away.
The autopsy showed signs of strangulation on Kholoud Al Sayed Farouk Darwish's neck. She was also hit on her head with a sharp object.
Security services arrested the murderer who is now under investigation. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the killer was her fiancé, and is named Mohammad Samir Ahmed.
No further details were disclosed.