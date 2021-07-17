Cairo: Egyptian pop singer Ramy Sabry has appealed to President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi to intervene and stop what he described as “transgressions and offences” against his brother who died last week while escaping from a drug rehabilitation centre.
Karim, the 34-year-old brother of Ramy, drowned in a roadside canal in Giza, south of Cairo, shortly after he escaped from the facility where he had been taken earlier to be treated for drug addiction, according to Egyptian media.
In a Facebook post, the singer voiced anger at sensational coverage of the incident and perceived violation of his family’s privacy.
“I appeal to President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi in the name of humanity and in his capacity as the father of every young Egyptian….to put an end to transgressions to which we are subjected and violation of our private life,” Ramy said.
“Like any other Egyptian family, we have the right to preserve our privacy and its secrets against breach and illegal slander shown by some platforms and media sites in handling my brother’s death. They did not show respect for the deceased or for feelings of his parents,” he added.
Ramy vowed to take legal action against the alleged slanderers and violators of his family’s privacy.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
In the wake of Karim’s death, Egyptian media said the rehabilitation facility had been found to operate without a licence and police arrested three of the place’s officials.