Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has praised US President Joe Biden for supporting an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that came into effect early Friday.
“I offer greeting and appreciation to American President Biden for his role in rendering successful the Egyptian initiative to stop firing and achieving calm,” Al Sissi said on his Facebook page.
He added that he had received a phone call from Biden during which they exchanged ideas on reaching a de-escalation formula in Gaza.
Strategic relation
“Our visions were identical on the necessity of managing conflict among all sides through diplomatic methods. This emphasises depth and strength of strategic relation between Egypt and the US,” Al Sissi added.
He hoped for making “more joint successes” to help establish fair and durable peace in the region.
Egypt has said it will send security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to discuss measures for permanent stability.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit the region soon.